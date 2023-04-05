Masters Tournament Begins Thursday

The 2023 Masters will tee off on Thursday from the Augusta National Golf Club.

Kevin Na will start things off at 8 AM. Some of the popular names when it comes to potential winners are Scottie Scheffler, Rory Mcllroy, and Jon Rahm. Scheffler is aiming to become the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002. Mcllroy, meanwhile, needs to win the Masters to complete the Grand Slam of golf in winning all of the major tournaments.

Speaking of Woods, he remains one of the more interesting stories going into the tournament. The golf icon has struggled with injuries since his triumphant win in Augusta in 2019, including suffering a severe car accident in 2021 which left him with multiple leg injuries. There are questions on whether Woods will even make the cut this year. For his part, Woods admitted that he may not have too many trips to Augusta left in him at this point in his career.

JMV spoke to former President of the PGA of America, Ted Bishop! Ted and John spoke about any tensions between PGA and LIV players, the state of the game of golf in Indiana, and who they expect to see win. Listen to that conversation and more below!