Should the Arizona Cardinals Trade Third Overall Pick to the Colts?

The NFL Draft is slowly approaching as the countdown to the start of it is 22 days away.

Prior to the Carolina Panthers trading for the first overall pick, the biggest pre-draft storyline was which team would be able to reach an agreement with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick. That box has been checked. The story line, or box that needs to be checked, that NFL fans are monitoring is what the Arizona Cardinals do with the third overall pick.

There have been rumors of the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and other teams being interested in that pick to select Anthony Richardson. Chris Ballard could put his first-year head coach Shane Steichen in a tough spot by not trading up to ensure the franchise drafts the QB of his liking. Now, if they feel like they can get his guy at four (like Chris Ballard said at the combine), then why move up one spot and lose draft capital?

The Athletic’s James Boyd and ESPN.com’s Josh Weinfuss joined the Fan Midday Show Wednesday afternoon with Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook to share their thoughts on what the price tag would be for the Colts to move up one spot to ensure they have at least two options at which quarterback they’d like to draft. Other topics they discussed with Boyd were:

Would he take Anthony Richardson or Will Levis?

What positions will the Colts address later in the draft?

How much say will Shane Steichen have in the quarterback selection?

From the Arizona Cardinals perspective, we turned to their beat reporter in Josh Weinfuss from ESPN.com. Some topics they discussed outside of the asking price were:

Would he hope for a trade with the Colts or someone further back?

Are the Cardinals going to fully commit to trading away the pick?

How soon does the franchise expect Kyler Murray to return?

To listen to Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook's full conversations with James Boyd and Josh Weinfuss, download the podcast containing the interviews below!