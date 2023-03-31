Can IU Overcome The Loss of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino?

A move that many expected became official on Friday, as Indiana guard and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino announced on his Instagram that he was declaring for the NBA Draft!

Before Hood-Schifino had played a game for the Hoosiers, there was a belief that he could be a one-and-done player. Following his excellent freshman season, where he helped guide the Hoosiers to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament before the team exited in a disappointing loss to Miami, that belief was only amplified. Now, the Hoosiers must contend with the loss of 2 of their best players, as senior Trayce Jackson-Davis is also leaving to pursue an NBA career.

Indiana, meanwhile, will try and replace them through the transfer portal.

Some help is already on the way in the form of Ball State forward Payton Sparks, who announced he is transferring to Indiana. There is also hope that Xavier Johnson can return for a 6th year on a medical waiver. Still, there is much work to be done if Indiana wants to return to the NCAA Tournament and improve upon their unceremonious exit in the Round of 32.

