Will Levis Has Pro Day as Colts Look On

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis held his pro day on Friday, as the team that many believe will select him in the upcoming draft looked on.

The Colts had several members in attendance, though notably head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard were absent. The Colts previously had only had one member of the organization at the pro day of C.J Stroud of Ohio State, the presumed top selection in the draft.

Levis showed off his big arm on a number of throws, some of which were on the move. Overall, the 6-foot 4, 232 pound quarterback displayed a lot of the physical traits that make him an enticing prospect, despite the letdown of his final year with the Wildcats that saw him finish with 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 picks. Levis is expected to be the 3rd or 4th QB off the board.

