How High Can Trayce-Jackson Davis Go In 2023 NBA Draft?

Now that the season is over for the Indiana Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis‘ main focus is on preparing for the NBA Draft Combine, private workouts with teams, and the draft itself.

On Tuesday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Dane Fife, former Indiana Hoosier legend Landon Turner and host of Setting the Pace in Alex Golden discussed why they believe TJD could be a good NBA player.

Ability to pass out of the post

Coachable

Great hands

Those were three traits that Turner, Golden and former IU Assistant Dane Fife all hit on when evaluating his skillset in the National Basketball Association. During their conversation with the 1982 Indiana graduate, they discussed:

His overall thoughts on the season for Indiana

Why he thinks Jackson-Davis didn’t take mid-range jump shots

Who he has winning the NCAA Tournament

With Golden, the majority of their conversation was spent on the Indiana Pacers pursuit to making the play-in tournament, but they also discussed:

What kind of potential he sees in Trayce Jackson-Davis with NBA coaching

Where he would mock TJD in the 2023 NBA Draft

Should Jalen Hood-Schifino return for one more season at IU

To listen to Jimmy Cook and Dane Fife‘s full conversations with Landon Turner and Alex Golden, download the podcast containing the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.