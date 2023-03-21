Listen Live
The Fan Midday Show

How High Can Trayce-Jackson Davis Go In 2023 NBA Draft?

Published on March 21, 2023

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Albany

Now that the season is over for the Indiana Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis‘ main focus is on preparing for the NBA Draft Combine, private workouts with teams, and the draft itself.

On Tuesday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Dane Fife, former Indiana Hoosier legend Landon Turner and host of Setting the Pace in Alex Golden discussed why they believe TJD could be a good NBA player.

  • Ability to pass out of the post
  • Coachable
  • Great hands

Related Stories

Those were three traits that Turner, Golden and former IU Assistant Dane Fife all hit on when evaluating his skillset in the National Basketball Association. During their conversation with the 1982 Indiana graduate, they discussed:

  • His overall thoughts on the season for Indiana
  • Why he thinks Jackson-Davis didn’t take mid-range jump shots
  • Who he has winning the NCAA Tournament

With Golden, the majority of their conversation was spent on the Indiana Pacers pursuit to making the play-in tournament, but they also discussed:

  • What kind of potential he sees in Trayce Jackson-Davis with NBA coaching
  • Where he would mock TJD in the 2023 NBA Draft
  • Should Jalen Hood-Schifino return for one more season at IU

To listen to Jimmy Cook and Dane Fife‘s full conversations with Landon Turner and Alex Golden, download the podcast containing the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close