How Does Kyle Kirkwood Feel Going Into Year Two?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by highlighting some racing news that they didn’t touch on during last week’s show, put the rookie drivers under a microscope to look at how they performed in their first race along with what they think their futures can be, share their thoughts on some of the individual performances from last weekend’s race in St. Petersburgh, and announce the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame class.

In the second hour of the show, a pair of drivers. The first driver that joined the program was Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport to recap his performance at St. Pete last week considering he went flying in the air, if he feels like a different driver in year two compared to year one, and the challenges of driving at night at Sebring.

The second driver that joined the program tonight is the youngest driver to ever race in the Rolex 24 that is from Ed Carpenter Racing, Josh Pierson. At the age of seventeen years old, he explains the feeling of driving in a formula one race at St. Pete last weekend, shares a story regarding how nervous he was going into the race prior to the Rolex 24, and how his ability to adapt to different situations has benefitted him so far in his young racing career.