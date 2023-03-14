Purdue Looks To Overcome NCAA Tournament History

The Purdue Boilermakers don’t exactly have a sparkling history when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

They have only ever made it to the Final Four twice; once in 1969 when they were the tournament runner-up, and again in 1980. The Boilermakers have only advanced to the Elite Eight once since 2000, back in 2019. And no one can forget how last year’s season came to an end, when the #3 ranked Boilermakers fell in a shocking upset to #15 Saint Peters. This year’s squad is coming off of winning the Big Ten Tournament; could that be momentum they need to get past where they have previously fallen? Purdue is currently waiting to see who they will face first in this year’s tournament; they will matchup against the winner of the play-in game between Texas Southern and Farleigh Dickinson.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter joined JMV earlier today; hear that conversation below!