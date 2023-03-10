107.5 the FAN | LIVE on March 16th at Bottleworks!

The BOTTLEWORKS BBALL BASH is BACK! 🏀
107.5 the Fan’s Midday Show will be broadcasting live!
Come on out to and watch some college hoops on the 20-foot LED screens that will be posted up outside on Carrolton Ave.
MARCH 16, 2023 | 12 – 9 P.M. EST *FAN LIVE BROADCAST
MARCH 17, 2023 | 12 – 9 P.M. EST
MARCH 18, 2023 | 12 – 9 P.M. EST
MARCH 19, 2023 | 12 – 9 P.M. EST
Find full event details HERE
