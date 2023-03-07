Does IU Have A Better Chance in Big Ten Tournament Than Purdue?

The Big Ten Tournament has generally been a house of horrors for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The program has never won the event, and only have a record of 15-24. Despite the failures of years past, and the presence of higher ranked Purdue, there is a feeling that the Hoosiers could be uniquely poised to take down the Boilermakers. The Hoosiers are the only team to beat Purdue twice, and seem to match up well against the black-and-gold. Both IU and Purdue are waiting to find out who their first opponents will be; both teams play Friday.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway below!