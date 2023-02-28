Norv Turner on Colts HC Shane Steichen & His Ability To Lead An NFL Team

Norv Turner has seen it all throughout his football coaching career. He’s been through highs and lows in every place he’s landed and one of the coaches he helped jumpstart an NFL career for was none other than new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Steichen joined Turner’s staff with the then San Diego Chargers back in 2011 as a defensive assistant. Turner knew of Steichen through his son and saw potential in him when it came to coaching.

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, Turner joined the guys from his California home to discuss Steichen’s rise in the NFL ranks, why he thinks he’ll excel as a head coach and what exactly the Colts are getting in the 37-year old.

