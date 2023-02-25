Greg Rakestraw Looks Ahead to the Upcoming Season

(00:00 – 4:18) – The show opens with host Greg Rakestraw looking ahead to the start of the regular season, as well as giving a preview of the show to come.

(7:20 – 16:34) – Greg speaks with Indy Eleven head coach Mark Lowry about the new stadium plans that were unveiled last week. They also discuss the teams upcoming preseason games, and what Coach Lowry wants to see in the lead up to the season opener.

(19:36 – 30:18) – Amanda Vandervort, President of the USL Super League, joins the show to talk about the expansion of the league. She also talks about how the league places the teams in their divisions, as well as the upcoming playoff format announcement.

(33:20 – 47:31) – Chris Doran, voice of the Columbus Crew, joins to talk with Greg about how the league will be streaming games on Apple TV this season, and what that will mean for the teams. They also discuss what the expectations are for the Crew this season. Greg also gives a quick run through of the upcoming slate of games.

(52:32 – 56:36) – Greg closes out the show by reviewing Champions League action that took place throughout the week. He looks ahead to the remaining weeks of the league, before also looking at the FA Cup matches.

