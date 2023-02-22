Purdue Prepares To Face Indiana in Pivitol Matchup on Saturday

m play, the Purdue Boilermakers will have a big challenge awaiting them this Saturday at Mackey Arena.

There, they will face the Indiana Hoosiers, in a rematch of a game that saw the Hoosiers knock off the then #1 ranked Boilermakers in a massive upset. Since that game, the black and gold have gone 2-2, dropping back-to-back games against Northwestern and Maryland respectively, while getting wins against Iowa and Ohio State. Indiana, meanwhile, has gone 3-2, and is coming off of a loss against Michigan State.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Purdue head coach Matt Painter below!