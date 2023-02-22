IU Women’s HC Teri Moren Talks Being Big Ten Champs, Dreaming Big

The IU women have been the best story of college basketball in the state of Indiana this year. Off to a 26-1 start, the Hoosiers became outright regular season Big Ten champions and have their eyes set on some big goals come March Madness.

Head coach Teri Moren joined Kevin & Query on Wednesday morning to discuss the magical season to this point, keeping the team grounded with all of their success and why it isn’t outrageous to think a new national championship banner could soon be hanging in Assembly Hall in the near future.

The sky is the limit for this group. I think they feel it, I think we all feel it. They just have this belief in one another to take this thing deep into March. – Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren on the chemistry her team has

Other topics of conversation were players who have gone under the radar nationally that are a big asset to the team, at what point she felt in the season that this could be a special one, level of difficulty in recruiting and John Mellencamp.

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!