Does Big Ten Officiating Limit Their Teams in NCAA Tournament?

Last night the Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Evanston, Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in aspirations of avoiding being swept by Northwestern, but unfortunately lost the game on a controversial shot by Boo Buie. The loss for Indiana has now put them third in the Big Ten standings, trailing Purdue by three games with four games to go. On the other side, Northwestern is all alone in second place in the conference and two games behind the Boilermakers. The next game for Indiana will be Saturday afternoon against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who the Hoosiers dismantled earlier this season 80-65.

Lead studio host for the Big Ten Network in Dave Revsine joined Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show to give his thoughts on the shot that gave Northwestern the win. Some other topics that Revsine discussed were:

If Big Ten officiating leads to early NCAA Tournament exits for Big Ten teams

What IU’s ceiling is for the NCAA Tournament

How hard of a job officiating Zach Edey every night

