Colts Find Their Man in Shane Steichen

At long last, the Indianapolis Colts have found their next head coach.

After over a month of searching, the team has zeroed in on Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to take over the franchise. Steichen, who just coached the Eagles offense to 35 points and 417 yards in a close loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, has widely been viewed as a likely finalist for the job, even as the Colts list of potential candidates continued to expand. Steichen has previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he teamed up with former Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers. Steichen is reportedly flying from Phoenix to Indianapolis this afternoon, where he will finalize his contract.

