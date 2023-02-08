Can Pacers Get Back To Winning Ways?

After a promising start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Indiana Pacers find themselves sputtering and trying to stay afloat in the fight for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, let alone the actual playoffs.

Daily glimpse at the NBA Eastern Conference standings pic.twitter.com/mns64NftYh — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 8, 2023

The Pacers currently sit in the final spot in the Play-In, having gone 2-8 over their last 10 contests. The bright side or glass half full look for the Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton has continued to get into a rhythm. After missing ten games because of a knee and elbow injury, the all-star guard has registered just over 30 minutes per game since his return and is averaging 17 points and 10 assists over that span.

“In less than a year he’s completely changed the trajectory of our franchise.” nearly one year to the day of arriving in Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton was named to his first #NBAAllStar Game. this is his journey to becoming an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/u5qaawCT99 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 4, 2023

Tonight, Indiana looks to bounce back, after losing three of their last four contests, when they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. The Pacers are hoping Miami is a recipe for redemption, as their last win on the road came against the Heat all the way back on December 23rd.

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show the TV Voice of the Indiana Pacers Chris Denari stopped by to give us a preview of tonight’s matchup against Miami.

Chris also spoke on:

The biggest area of concern for the Pacers over this stretch

What has to change for the Pacers to solidify a spot in the postseason

How Tyrese Haliburton has looked since his return from injury, and where he can continue to improve

The likelihood of the Pacers making a move before tomorrow’s trade deadline

Give a listen to our chat with Chris Denari below