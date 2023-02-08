Listen Live
HomeThe Fan Midday Show

Can Pacers Get Back To Winning Ways?

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

After a promising start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Indiana Pacers find themselves sputtering and trying to stay afloat in the fight for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, let alone the actual playoffs.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Pacers currently sit in the final spot in the Play-In, having gone 2-8 over their last 10 contests. The bright side or glass half full look for the Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton has continued to get into a rhythm. After missing ten games because of a knee and elbow injury, the all-star guard has registered just over 30 minutes per game since his return and is averaging 17 points and 10 assists over that span.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tonight, Indiana looks to bounce back, after losing three of their last four contests, when they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. The Pacers are hoping Miami is a recipe for redemption, as their last win on the road came against the Heat all the way back on December 23rd.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show the TV Voice of the Indiana Pacers Chris Denari stopped by to give us a preview of tonight’s matchup against Miami.

Chris also spoke on:

  • The biggest area of concern for the Pacers over this stretch
  • What has to change for the Pacers to solidify a spot in the postseason
  • How Tyrese Haliburton has looked since his return from injury, and where he can continue to improve
  • The likelihood of the Pacers making a move before tomorrow’s trade deadline

Give a listen to our chat with Chris Denari below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

Close