Who Will The Colts Starting QB Be Next Season?

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the Colts head coaching search should hopefully be wrapping up soon.

However, the question of who will be under center for the start of the 2023 season will linger well into the offseason. Most expect the Colts to select a quarterback with their first pick in the upcoming draft, whether that be at #4 or if they move up to #1. Some have suggested the Colts could sit pat at #4, draft the highest rated quarterback left from a class that includes C.J Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson, and then sign a veteran stopgap so the rookie can learn from the bench. Some ideas for that veteran quarterback are Derek Carr, who is on his way out in Las Vegas, Jimmy Garoppolo, who will not be returning to the 49ers next year, and even former #1 overall pick, Jameis Winston.

