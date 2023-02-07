Conor Daly To Try And Qualify For Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Conor Daly, a regular in the NTT IndyCar Series, is teaming with one of the greatest boxers ever in an attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Daly has been signed by TMT (The Money Team) Motorsports for a one-off attempt to make the race to kick off the NASCAR Cup Series season, a team that is co-owned by Floyd Mayweather.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500,” said Conor Daly. “It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor.”

“I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race,” said Mayweather. “Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field.”

This will be the first of what Daly says will be a few “select NASCAR events” that he will be planning to run with TMT. He already has a full-time ride in the NTT IndyCar Series with Ed Carpenter Racing.

Daly also plans to race in both the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix as well as the NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in August.

“Conor is a talented driver who performed well in his first Cup race for us last fall and, together with BITNILE.COM, we believe he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in NASCAR’s premier event,” said TMT co-owner Willy Auchmoody.

BITNILE.com is Daly primary sponsor in his IndyCar ride as well.

“I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get behind the wheel,” Daly said. “Whatever boat, dune buggy, or, vehicle they ask me to drive. Bring it on!”

Daly’s best finish in IndyCar last season was in the Indianapolis 500 where he finished 5th. In his lone start for TMT last year he finished 34th at the Charlotte Roval.

