Ja Morant Incident Continues To Cause Concern

As the Pacers attempt to rebound from their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, an incident from last week is continuing to draw attention.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was involved in an altercation during his team’s 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers that, according to reports, continued after the final buzzer. During the game, Morant was seen getting into it with Pacers wing Chris Duarte, leading to both teams becoming involved. After the game, Morant allegedly confronted members of the Pacers traveling party in the loading area of the stadium. After Morant got into a car driven by his associates, a red laser-pointer coming from that car was pointed in the direction of the Pacers. The Pacers reportedly filed a complaint with the NBA, with the Grizzlies complying with the league investigation. While the laser-pointer incident could not be corroborated by video evidence, one of Morant’s friends, Davante Pack, was banned from attending Grizzlies games.

