What Did Trey Galloway Call Saturday’s Environment?

On Saturday, Mike Woodson and company defeated the Purdue Boilermakers for the second straight time at Assembly Hall. One of the important pieces to the win for Indiana was their do-it-all guard in Trey Galloway.

The Culver Academy product was one of three Hoosiers in double figures with 11 points, but it was his ball handling and defense that really helped the Hoosiers in both halves. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates got in foul trouble in the first half, making Galloway the point guard for Indiana. On the defensive side, he was responsible for defending Fletcher Loyer. Galloway held Loyer to 4/12 shooting including 1/6 from outside. The junior guard for Indiana led the team in steals with three in their 79-74 win.

Now, all eyes for the Hoosiers are on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who has defeated Indiana in six consecutive games and eight of the last nine meetings. On Monday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Scott Long, Trey Galloway joined the show to explain what the Hoosiers need to do in order to finally defeat the Scarlet Knights. Galloway also discussed a variety of other topics with Cook and Long:

Mike Woodson’s message during the final minutes against Purdue

How the Mike Woodson head rub after a win started

Which part of his game he worked on most last summer

On the ESPN telecast, longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale called the Assembly Hall’s environment electric repeatedly. What did the Hoosier’s top three-point shooter say about it?

“That was the best environment that I have ever played in. It was really cool to see the students and fan base really come together for that game. I thought we handled it pretty well. The main thing that I try to do is take it all in because those are special moments that not many people get to have, so I really took it in and enjoyed it.” Says Galloway.

