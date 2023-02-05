Indiana Knocks Off #1 Purdue in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The #21 Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team knocked off the #1 Purdue Boilermakers Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington 79-74.

The Hoosiers led by 15 at halftime but Purdue stormed back and cut the lead to as close as 1, but clutch free throws and a steal by Race Thompson along with key buckets by Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway helped propel Indiana to victory.

It’s the 8th time in program history Indiana has knocked off a #1 team.

Purdue big man Zach Edey scored 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana in scoring with 25 points.

Indiana and Purdue play each other again at Purdue February 25.

Up next, Indiana plays Rutgers on Tuesday night at 6:30. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

