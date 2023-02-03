INDIANAPOLIS–Tyrese Haliburton is the first Indiana Pacers point guard to make the All-Star game in almost 50 years and the 15th overall.

On Thursday, Haliburton was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve for the 2023 All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The last Pacers point guard to make an All-Star game was Don Buse in 1976-77, Indiana’s first NBA season. Buse retired with two All-Star selections over the course of his 13-year career, and the six-time All-Defensive member averaged a career-high 8.5 assists that season.

14 Pacer players made the All-Star game after that (Billy Knight, Reggie Miller, Detlef Schrempf, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Brad Miller, Ron Artest, Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, and now Haliburton).

Haliburton is averaging career highs of 20.3 points and 10.3 assists through 41 starts. He leads the league in assists per game and assist percentage. He has missed 10 games due to a left elbow sprain and left knee bone contusion.

“When I was like five, I used to play NBA Live 05, and I didn’t know how to start a game other than playing the All-Star Weekend. So, I would always play the All-Star Game and the rookie/sophomore games. So, just excited, man. It’s an exciting time for me and my family, that’s for sure,” said Haliburton after the Pacers loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night.

Haliburton will be among the pool of players voted as starters and named as reserves in each conference who will be drafted by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo during a live, televised pre-game segment on TNT shortly before the game on Sunday, Feb. 19 (tip-off at 7:30pm ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT).

The post Pacers Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton Named an All-Star appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Pacers Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton Named an All-Star was originally published on wibc.com