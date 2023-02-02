Indiana Prepares For Big Game Against Purdue

An in-state rivalry is set to potentially have a big impact on national rankings this weekend.

The #21 Indiana Hoosiers will play host to the #1 Purdue Boilermakers on the hardwood this Saturday, with tipoff set for 4 pm from Assembly Hall. The game was already circled on many schedules due to the fierce rivalry between the two schools, and how the season has unfolded for both teams has done little to change that. For the Boilermakers, they have come out of the gate looking dominant, and currently are ranked 1st overall in the AP Top 25 poll with a 22-1 record. For the Hoosiers, this season has been a bit more of a challenge. After dealing with injuries and inconsistent play, the team rallied to win five straight before dropping a disappointing game to Maryland on Tuesday. The Hoosiers are currently ranked 21st in the AP Top 25, and have a record of 15-7.

Listen to JMV speak to Hoosier’s forward Trayce Jackson-Davis about Indiana’s game against Purdue, their loss to Maryland, and more below!