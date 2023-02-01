Maryland Snaps Hoosiers Winning Streak; Indiana Plays Purdue Next

COLLEGE PARK, MD.–Despite only shooting 34% from the field, the Maryland Terrapins upset the 21st ranked Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday night at the Xfinity Center 66-55.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Hoosiers. With the loss, Indiana falls to 15-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten.

Maryland made 25 of their 29 free throws while Indiana was 10 of 12 at the foul line. Maryland shot 34% from the field while Indiana shot 38%.

In a game that had five ties and four lead changes, Maryland used a 10-0 run to propel them to a 37-29 lead at halftime. They outscored the Hoosiers 29-26 in the second half.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 18 points and 20 rebounds. He is the first player to ever have 20 rebounds or more inside the Xfinity Center. Maryland was led by Jahmir Young. He had 20 points and 6 rebounds.

Indiana plays #1 Purdue Saturday at 4 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 3 pm on 93.1 WIBC FM and the Varsity Network App.

