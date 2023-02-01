Tucker Barnhart: Landing With The Cubs, Getting Ready For 2023 Campaign

We may in the heart of winter in Indianapolis but it won’t be too long from now that Arizona and Florida will be filled with MLB teams getting Spring Training underway and preparing for the 2023 regular season.

One of those players soon to be heading to Mesa, Arizona is Brownsburg’s own Tucker Barnhart, who signed with the Chicago Cubs in the off-season and will look to be the primary catcher for the North siders.

Barnhart joined Kevin & Query on Tuesday morning as he gets ready to head to the southwest. They touched on a multitude of topics, including why pitchers and catchers have to report so much earlier than everyone else, how you prepare for a move down to Spring Training, how he works with a completely new pitching staff, signing with the Cubs, the uniqueness of Wrigley Field, players around the league he has a friendly rivalry with and a whole lot more.

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!