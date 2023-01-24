Final Say In Colts Head Coaching Search Comes Down To One Voice

As the number of candidates for the Colts head coaching vacancy begins to stretch to almost four handfuls, there will be no question that at the end of it no one can say it wasn’t thorough. But who they end up naming head coach will offer a great deal of insight into who actually made the final call: Chris Ballard or Jim Irsay?

Vegas odds have Jeff Saturday as the favorite to land the gig despite a 1-7 record as the interim coach. A controversial pick to say the least in the minds of a lot of fans who would point to Irsay having the final say after the exhaustive search.

The Colts still seem set on completing first round interviews with the likes of DeMeco Ryans and Brian Callahan before moving to the second round of interviews. Other teams with head coaching vacancies are already scheduling second interviews which means the Colts could get left at the alter when it comes to top choices.

On Tuesday’s edition of Kevin & Query, the guys debated with IndyStar Colts reporter Joel A. Erickson about the likelihood the Colts land on Jeff Saturday as head coach, how much say Irsay will have on the final decision and whether or not he sees the social media outcries regarding the search and a whole lot more.

