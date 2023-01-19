Should The Colts Draft A QB or Trade For Lamar Jackson?

The Colts are facing a quarterback situation once again. This time they have the ammo to get one of the top prospects in the draft in Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis if they so choose. Whether that’s staying with the fourth overall pick or getting creative and moving up in the draft to have their pick of the quarterback crop.

There is a possible alternative to taking a risk at quarterback in the draft and that’s Lamar Jackson if he and the Baltimore Ravens can’t come to a contract extension and if he refuses to play on a potential franchise tag. Jackson has been one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL since he came into the league but the last couple of seasons have seen him banged up and unable to play in 11 games.

Obviously, Jackson would require some sort of trade proposal and then, of course, a massive contract extension. He would also bring a completely different skillset than the Colts have had in their franchise. On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, the guys debated whether Lamar Jackson was a guy worth going after if he became available or if the Colts should finally take a young QB and develop him.

Another topic that came up was one of the latest mock drafts proposing the Colts move up to No. 1 by trading their No. 4 & No. 35 picks in the 2023 draft and a 2024 first-round pick to the Chicago Bears to have their pick of litter when it comes to QB. Is it worth paying a premium to get THE guy at the top of their draft board or should the Colts let the draft come to them and take a QB at #4 even if it’s their second or third option and potentially letting their top pick go to the Houston Texans?

