Pacers Podcast: Eddie Gill on the team’s surprising start to the 2022-23 season

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files, it’s time for a midseason report. Former Pacer Eddie Gill joins to break down the Pacers’ first 41 games.

Among the items discussed on this episode:

The 23-18 start and how surprising it has been … to everyone

His role as an analyst on Bally Sports Indiana and the Pacers Radio Network (1:25)

On the Pacers’ magic in the first three months and quickly coming together (3:45)

Impact of Tyrese Haliburton (6:45)

How players know their roles and they're ego-free (11:15)

Biggest surprise/breakout player not named Andrew Nembhard (14:00)

Rick Carlisle evolving as a head coach (17:30)

Getting Chris Duarte involved and going (22:40)

Managing and improving on their slow starts (24:30)

🎙 Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.