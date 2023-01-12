Listen Live
Pacers Podcast: Eddie Gill on the team’s surprising start to the 2022-23 season

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files, it’s time for a midseason report. Former Pacer Eddie Gill joins to break down the Pacers’ first 41 games.

Among the items discussed on this episode:

  • The 23-18 start and how surprising it has been … to everyone
  • His role as an analyst on Bally Sports Indiana and the Pacers Radio Network (1:25)
  • On the Pacers’ magic in the first three months and quickly coming together (3:45)
  • Impact of Tyrese Haliburton (6:45)
  • How players know their roles and they’re ego-free (11:15)
  • Biggest surprise/breakout player not named Andrew Nembhard (14:00)
  • Rick Carlisle evolving as a head coach (17:30)
  • Getting Chris Duarte involved and going (22:40)
  • Managing and improving on their slow starts (24:30)

🎙 Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

