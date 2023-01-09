Indianapolis Turns Down Request to Host AFC Championship

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC championship game, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

The request came after NFL owners approved a resolution on Friday that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month.

The city cited “scheduling conflicts” as the main reason for not being able to host the game. During that time, Indianapolis will be hosting a national volleyball tournament which will be expected to draw as many as 30,000 visitors to town. The tournament will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium and the city has peak hotel room occupancy exceeding 7,000 rooms that weekend.

Lucas Oil Stadium wasn’t the only potential neutral site to be considered for the AFC Championship game. Ford Field in Detroit was also considered but had to turn down the request as well due to having already scheduled a planned change-out of their turf in mid-January

