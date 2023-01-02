Colts Draft Order Scenarios Entering Final Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will enter the final week of the season sitting at No. 5 in the draft order.

And they’ll hold anywhere between the 3rd to 6th pick in the 2023 Draft, depending on the results in the final week of the season.

With another loss for Indianapolis—the 6th straight and 9th in their past 10 games—the Colts are now 5th in the draft order with one game to go this season.

Current 2023 Draft Order

1. Texans: 2-13-1

2. Bears: 3-13

3. Seahawks (from Broncos): 4-12

4. Cardinals: 4-12

5. Colts: 4-11-1

6. Lions (from Rams): 5-11

7. Raiders: 6-10

8. Falcons: 6-10

9. Panthers: 6-10

10. Eagles (from Saints): 7-9

Looking ahead to Week 18, the highest the Colts can be in the draft order is 3rd.

The lowest they would fall is 6th.

-If both the Cardinals (at 49ers) and Broncos (vs. Chargers) win in Week 18, and the Colts lose to the Texans, then Indianapolis would move up to 3rd.

-If the Cardinals (at 49ers) or Broncos (vs. Chargers) win in Week 18, and the Colts lose to Houston, then Indianapolis would move up to 4th.

-The only way the Colts could move down to 6th is if they beat the Texans and the Rams (at Seahawks) lose.

-Any other result would have the Colts stay at 5th in the draft order.

For many, many Colts fans this is all that matters the rest of 2022.

They’ve been eliminated from the playoffs for the 6th time in the last 8 years, so they want to see the 2023 draft order and where the Colts will fall.

With that unanswered QB of the future question looming large, many are thrilled to see the Colts nearing the clinching of a top-5 pick.

Currently, with non-QB needy teams in the Bears and (potentially the) Cardinals above the Colts, that’s further good news in the hope of having a quarterback fall to Indianapolis.

Colts fans also will want to keep an eye on Washington’s record, with the Colts getting their 3rd round pick in 2023 (the Colts do not have their own 2023 third-round pick due last April’s draft trade for Nick Cross).

Heading into Week 18, these are the Colts draft picks for 2023: Round 1-5, Round 2-37, Round 3-79 (from Washington), Round 4-107, Round 5-140, Round 6-206 (from Buffalo), Round 7-224, Round 7-238 (from Tampa).