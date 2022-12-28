Colts To Stick with Nick Foles As Starting QB

INDIANAPOLIS–Despite a rough performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Tuesday that he is sticking with Nick Foles as his starting quarterback.

“Yeah, Nick is the quarterback. We’re moving forward with that,” said Saturday.

Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and had three interceptions in the Colts 20-3 loss to the Chargers Monday night. He was also sacked seven times. The offense did not convert a third down.

Before Saturday became the interim coach, Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger was the starter for two games. The Colts lost both of those games to Washington and New England. Against New England, the team was 0-14 on third down. Ehlinger had 103 yards passing an interception. He will continue to be the backup to Foles.

“I like Sam. He works hard in practice, he’s a true competitor, I like his leadership, (although) obviously, he’s the young guy in the room, and you’ve got two guys who’ve been doing it a long time. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. On the scout team, he gives us a great look, and tries to compete in there and continue to battle. I like his effort, I think he spends a lot of time trying to watch film and catch up to try to learn the details of his position,” said Saturday.

One of the challenges for Foles is that he has been on the bench for most of the season and is used to primarily running the scout team, but now he has to run the offense with the starters.

“That’s kind of part of that role when you’re the backup quarterback,” said Colts interim offensive coordinator Parks Frazier.

Frazier calls the plays for the Colts offense. He will spend the week helping Foles get more comfortable in the offense.

“You try to find the things that he sees well, the things that he’s had a million reps of in his career, and also finding the things that our guys do well. Then you try to put it all together with the system you’re trying to run,” said Frazier.

The Colts are 4-10-1. They have been eliminated from postseason contention. Their final two games are against the New York Giants January 1 and at home January 8 when they face the Houston Texans. The Colts began their season with a tie against the Texans September 11.

The post Colts Stick with Nick Foles As Starting QB appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Colts To Stick with Nick Foles As Starting QB was originally published on wibc.com