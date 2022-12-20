Is Jim Irsay To Blame For Colts Implosion?

The 2022 Colts are etched in NFL History books. By blowing a 33 point lead on Saturday to the Vikings, the Colts will be known as giving up the greatest comeback in NFL History. With the previous record standing for 29 years, it might be awhile before fans forget what happened in Minnesota.

Things went from bad to worse as it now looks like star RB Jonathan Taylor will be out the rest of the year with a new ankle injury.

#Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain sustained in Saturday’s game against the #Vikings, sources say. He’s still meeting with doctors, but it’s considered highly unlikely that he’ll play again this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV started out his show Monday explaining why the “season from hell” for the Colts and their fans doesn’t start with Matt Ryan, Frank Reich, or even Chris Ballard, but Owner Jim Irsay. JMV dives into why this has been the most embarrassing season for the Colts since they came to Indianapolis in 1984 and why he can’t see why Chris Ballard deserves to be back as General Manager and responsible for potentially drafting the next franchise QB.