Tick Tock! Clock Not On Purdue’s Side To Find Jeff Brohm’s Replacement

Wednesday afternoon we get word that Jeff Brohm had indeed accepted the job to be Louisville’s next football coach, which left Purdue with the need to find his replacement. Unfortunately for Purdue, and any team facing this predicament at this time of year, the clock is not on their side. Not only is Bowl season about to get underway but early signing days and other recruiting windows are on the verge of starting, leaving Purdue with a limited amount of time to conduct a search for Brohm’s replacement. Plenty of candidates are out there, but how many will the athletic office be able to conduct in a short window?

On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, we got perspectives from both sides as On3.com’s Alan Karpick gave the Purdue agenda now while Rick Bozich of WDRB gave Louisville’s side of Brohm’s arrival and what it means for the program.

Ideally, Karpick said the decision on Purdue’s next coach would have come at 5pm on Thursday. Somewhat joking, but also saying the need for a quick hire was needed in order for Purdue not to get left behind in the early signing window.

For the Cardinals, Bozich said Brohm brings credibility to a town that lives and breaths it’s college programs given they have no pro teams and have seemingly had scandal after scandal in their programs. Stability is needed and wanted and that’s what they believe Brohm will bring to the table.

To hear both interviews, they can be heard in the link below with Karpick first followed by Bozich.