Parris Campbell Is Open & Honest About Last Week’s Colts Drama

It’s not every day you get an open and honest conversation from a football player, much less after a week like the Colts just had that saw Frank Reich fired, Jeff Saturday hired, Sam Ehlinger benched, Matt Ryan back as QB1 and the Colts stunning the Raiders in Vegas. But that’s what we got on Tuesday’s Kevin & Query when Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell joined the show and was up front about everything from battling back from his early career injuries, the firing of Frank Reich, why Saturday’s voice is a welcome change in the locker room and a whole lot more.

I absolutely love it. He just bring a different level of accountability every single day. – Parris Campbell on early impressions of Jeff Saturday’s coaching style

Other topics of conversation was his desire to prove why he was worth keeping around, his thoughts on the multiple quarterback changes, going to the same high school as LeBron James, his desire to be featured in a Campbell’s Soup commercial and a whole lot more. It was a can’t miss interview and if you did miss it, you can catch it in its entirety in the link below.

