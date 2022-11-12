Former Indy Eleven Midfielder Tyler Gibson Previews Lou City’s Championship Match Against San Antonio FC

(00:00-06:32) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 and opens up today’s show by previewing the conversations he will have with today’s guests, previews the USL Championship match that will be happening tomorrow evening, and highlights some of the Indy Eleven players that will not be back for a second season for the Boys in Blue. Plus, Rake makes some occasional references to Christmas with the first snow in Indianapolis coming this Saturday morning.

(09:34-14:55) – With the United States Men’s National Team roster revealed earlier this week, Greg Rakestraw highlights the players that made each of the position groups, explains why he believes some players were left off the roster along with why some players were selected to the roster, and goes crowd surfing on the Brickyard Battalion Facebook page to share some of the reaction from fans.

(17:56-30:22) – Former member of the Indy Eleven in Tyler Gibson and current midfielder for Louisville City joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to preview their match tomorrow night against San Antonio, explains why Lou City consistently has success year in and year out, how the club has been able to perform at such a high level despite a multitude of injuries throughout the course of the season, and if he’s communicated with a former teammate in Jordan Farr ahead of the match.

(33:24-48:34) – Author Ryan O’Hanlon of Net Gains: Inside The Beautiful Game’s Analytics Revolution joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to explain why it is so challenging to utilize analytics in soccer compared to American football or baseball, how analytics are primarily being used right now to determine value of players when deciding who to add to a club’s team, and if analytics are starting to be used in National Soccer matches like the World Cup.

(51:33-57:06) – Rake closes out the final segment of Soccer Saturday on The Fan by raving over the recent crowd turnouts for Major League Soccer matches with the season officially ending a week ago, goes through some of the upcoming local college soccer matches between now and next week’s show, and thanks everyone that made today’s show possible.