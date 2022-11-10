Behind Enemy Lines: Las Vegas Raiders

Just when we thought the Colts were in the running for worst team in 2022, enter the Las Vegas Raiders. A team that was actually picked to the start the season to contend in the AFC and win the AFC West.

Fast-forward to Week 10 and the Raiders are a 2-6 ball club with among the worst defenses in professional football.

Extremely surprised & disappointed w @Raiders record at this point in the season but I believe they can & will play better in the 2nd half of the season. So common nowadays to just blame the coach. At some point the players have to take ownership of the team & find a way to win! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) November 8, 2022

And they have a star wide receiver and quarterback that can’t seem to get on the same page.

And they can’t hold a lead to save their lives.

Oh, and they just put half of their team (kidding, kind of) on IR.

More on the Raiders placing a pair of Pro-Bowl pass catchers, TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow, on injured reserve, knocking each of them out at least four games, via @PGutierrezESPN:https://t.co/sZ1x0Ypz0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Want to know the craziest part? Despite all of that the Raiders are still six point favorites at home against the Colts on Sunday. If that doesn’t say something about how dysfunctional the Colts season has been than I don’t know what will.

Let’s be honest though, the reason the Raiders are a bigger disappointment is because they spent a bleep ton of money this offseason thinking they could contend and dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West. Not only have they not gotten close to those goals, but they aren’t even in the same universe as them.

Still, it’s an any given Sunday mentality and I’d still be tempted to take Derek Carr and Davante Adams over anything (save Jonathan Taylor) that the Colts have going on that side of the ball.

Thursday on The Dan Dakich Show the legendary Brent Musberger joined the program to take us Behind Enemy Lines on the Las Vegas Raiders and elaborate what’s led them to miss the mark on so many of their goals.

Brent also discussed:

the job security of head coach Josh McDaniels

how the fan base feels about the Raiders shortcomings in 2022

why Derek Carr and Davante Adams have struggled

the IR moves that Las Vegas made this week

who he likes in Colts-Raiders

