Meet New Colts Play Caller Parks Frazier

INDIANAPOLIS – The man who used to be Frank Reich’s assistant will now be taking over the play-calling duties his former boss held for 5 seasons.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network reported Colts assistants quarterbacks coach/pass game specialist Parks Frazier will be the team’s play-caller this Sunday against the Raiders.

Jeff Saturday said on Monday night he had interviewed in-house members of the offensive staff, but had yet to make a decision on the play caller for this week.

Frazier, 30, does have the most on-staff history in Reich’s offense. He also has ample behind the scenes work with Sam Ehlinger, who will be starting on Sunday.

After two years (2018-19) as the assistant to Reich, Frazier was promoted to Colts offensive quality control coach in 2020. He then was elevated to assistant QB coach last offseason, with Ehlinger also being drafted last year. Frazier played quarterback in college at Murray State.

During the Colts courtship of Matt Ryan back in the spring, it was Frazier joining Reich, Chris Ballard and Marcus Brady on a Zoom call with Ryan to help with the team’s pitch.

While the Colts had other in-house options with prior play-calling experience (QB coach Scott Milanovich did it for the Jaguars in 2018 and RB coach Scottie Montgomery has play-calling experience at the college level), the move to Frazier is yet another one in the youth department category.

Frazier has never called plays at the NFL or college level. He has never been a position coach at either level, too.

The decision also keeps the Colts main position coaches still in their normal game-day roles.

In another unique twist to this story, Reich was the officiant in Frazier’s wedding last offseason.

If you look back at the 4 major moves by the Colts in the last few weeks, the replacements have had very little experience:

-Matt Ryan benched for Sam Ehlinger, who had never thrown a pass in the NFL.

-Frank Reich fired for Jeff Saturday, who has never coached at the college or NFL level.

-Marcus Brady was fired with Parks Frazier now being promoted by Saturday for OC duties. Frazier, 30, has never been a position coach at the NFL level.

-Nyheim Hines was traded and replaced by Jordan Wilkins, who hadn’t carried a ball in the NFL in 23 months.

The Colts will have their first practice of the Jeff Saturday era on Wednesday. Saturday meets the media on Wednesday.