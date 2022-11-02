Did Nyheim Hines Request for The Colts to Trade Him?

NFL trade deadlines are usually a lot of bark and no bite. But this year? The league delivered action right up until the 4:00 PM deadline.

There were a record 10 trades made today, the most ever made on any NFL trade deadline day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

The only move the Colts made was a big one. Fan favorite Nyheim Hines found himself going to perhaps the Super Bowl favorite this season in the Buffalo Bills. Hines had a career year in 2020 with the check down King Phillip RIvers. Carson Wentz’s style of play didn’t lend itself to a lot of catches out of the backfield so when Matt Ryan was brought to Indianapolis, even Frank Reich expected a 2020 like season for the RB.

Attn: Fantasy football owners. From Colts HC/play-caller Frank Reich: “If I was a fantasy owner, I’d consider drafting Nyheim (Hines).” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 25, 2022

Unfortunately, we never saw that big season. Whether you place the blame on Ryan, the offensive line, injuries, or play calling, Hines only had 43 touches through 8 games. That’s only a little over 5 touches per game, down from his stats with Carson Wentz in 2021.

On The Ride with JMV Tuesday afternoon, JMV was asked by a listener whether he believes that it’s possible Hines went to Chris Ballard and asked for a trade. Initially skeptical, JMV asked IndyStar Colts Beat Writer Joel Erickson if the theory had any merit and was surprised at the answer.

There’s been so many moving parts today that I forgot 1 more thing: Nyheim Hines made it known to the Colts after last season he was disappointed w his role. He was expecting a change in 2022 but it never really materialized. Just a little more background on how we got here. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 1, 2022

