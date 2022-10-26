Kevin and Curt chat with NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, IndyStar’s Nathan Brown

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin – from all over the country – jump into a busy docket of offseason news around IndyCar. Kevin and Curt chat about Kevin’s freelance gig in Florida around crazy expensive boats before getting into the news that Tony Kanaan is likely to be the fourth Indy 500 driver for Arrow McLaren SP. This leads to a larger discussion on the drivers trying to get into the 500 and which teams might or might not add an extra car. We also discuss other open seats and available drivers for next season, including Nicholas Latifi.Then, Kevin and Curt discuss Alex Palou’s weekend in Formula 1 testing and the ever-evolving status of his situation. The first segment concludes with a check-in on Tony Stewart.

Kevin is joined by NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey to discuss his weekend at Formula 1’s US Grand Prix. Kevin and Leigh discuss the popularity of F1 in the United States and the passion for the sport after years of trying to grow the audience in North America. How does motorsport popularity help IndyCar? Kevin and Leigh discuss that, the IndyCar contingent that was in Austin and the open seat for Williams Racing as it looks like there will be an American in F1 in 2023. To round out the conversation, the two discuss Leigh’s correct Will Power prediction before the season, the 2023 IndyCar season and young drivers. Kevin wraps up the first hour with Twitter questions.

In the second hour, Curt is joined by IndyStar’s Nathan Brown to discuss Nashville’s new stadium, how it impacts the Music City GP and what it will take for IndyCar’s tenure in Nashville to carry on for the foreseeable future. Then, Curt and Nathan talk about Colton Herta’s extension with Andretti Autosport through 2027 and the details of the contract. Arrow McLaren SP is another topic of conversation and the structure of management for the team stateside. The conversation concludes with the likelihood of NASCAR drivers running in the Indy 500, AJ Foyt Racing and Tony Stewart.

To round out the show, Kevin discusses testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend, rebranding of Indy Lights and more about the weekend.