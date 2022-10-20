Colts RB Deon Jackson Picks Up Where Jonathan Taylor Left Off

Colts RB Deon Jackson quickly went from the 3rd string RB who saw the field almost exclusively on special teams to the starting RB after Nyheim Hines exited the game early vs the Broncos. Jackson impressed vs a top Broncos defense to the tune of 62 yards on only 13 carries. After a late scratch to both Taylor and Hines vs the Jaguars, Jackson had his 1st career NFL start and he made his presence felt.

That was all it took to garner the national NFL media’s attention as he was featured in Kyle Brandt’s “Angry Runs” segment on Good Morning Football.

THE SCEPTOR IS COMING TO INDY‼️😤 pic.twitter.com/xfueWW0mhm — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022

107.5 The Fan Afternoon host JMV was joined by Deon Jackson to learn more about the whirlwind 2 weeks for the RB. Make sure to check out the fantastic interview below! They hit on everything including Jackson’s mindset when he saw Hines go down, what happened to the football after his TD vs the Jaguars, why he chose Duke over Notre Dame for college, growing up in Atlanta idolizing Matt Ryan, the funny story about meeting Ryan for the first time, and what he’s learned from JT and Hines in the RB room.