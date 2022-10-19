IMS President Doug Boles joins Kevin and Curt to discuss all things Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin welcome Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles into the studio to recap a busy year at the speedway in 2022. Kevin, Curt and Doug discuss a relative return to normalcy and tease the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Boles discusses NASCAR drivers in the 500, the road course vs. the oval and endurance races at IMS. The conversation turns to lights at the speedway, running races on the road course the opposite direction and any other racing that might come to Indianapolis. To finish the conversation, Kevin, Curt and Doug discuss improvements during the offseason and hospitality venues.

Hopping back into the news of today in IndyCar, Kevin and Curt discuss Marco Andretti’s inclusion in the Andretti Autosport Indy 500 roster, Jimmie Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing and Twitter questions to finish the first hour.

To kick off the second hour, Kevin and Curt discuss lung cancer with a special in-studio guest, Dr. Nasser Hanna – visit endlungcancernow.iu.edu for more information! Then, the conversation swings to Meyer Shank Racing and the future of the team, as well as F2 driver Marcus Armstrong’s likely arrival in the IndyCar grid in 2023. Kevin and Curt discuss quotes from Dale Coyne surrounding the second and possible third seats for next season and the lack of Linus Lundqvist in new driver discussions.

HMD Motorsports is the McLaren of IndyLights. They’re signing anyone and everyone. Kevin and Curt discuss the almost 10 signings for the team as of late and the testing at IMS this weekend. To round out the show, Kevin and Curt discuss Bubba Wallace’s suspension in NASCAR and Formula 1 testing.