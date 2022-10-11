Has the Use of Analytics in the NFL Gone Too Far?

Analytics in the NFL have skyrocketed in popularity amongst coaching staffs and organizations. Every team in the NFL has a department dedicated to analytics and most have a spot in the booth on gameday with a direct line of communication to the Head Coach and influence on critical plays.

During the Raiders vs Chiefs game on Monday Night Football, analytics were a hot topic on social media after the Raiders decided to go for a 2-pt conversion down 1 with 4:00 left in the 4th quarter. Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels (known as 11th hour by The Fan afternoon host JMV) took some heat for the decision.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich has always leaned into analytics, known for being aggressive on 4th down going all the way back to Reich’s first season as Head Coach in 2018 where the Colts went for it on 4th down in OT vs the Texans to win the game rather than punt for the tie. The risk didn’t work out and the fanbase was split on the decision.

Because of analytics, media companies like Pro Football Focus have grown in popularity where the “eye test” is taken out of the equation and math and algorithms determine a player’s grade and a Coach’s decision making. PFF Data Scientist Ben Brown joined JMV for his weekly Tuesday appearance and JMV had to ask Ben what the numbers said about McDaniels decision and whether or not analytics have gone too far.

