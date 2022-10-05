Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Sets Expectations for the 2022-23 NBA Season

Herb Simon has been the owner of the Indiana Pacers since 1983 and under his ownership, the Pacers have become the model for consistent playoff competitiveness in the NBA. The teams streak of finishing above .500 in home games was snapped in 2021, a streak that started back in 1989. While only showing modest regular season and no recent postseason success, Simon, for the first time in his ownership tenure agreed to a rebuild. The core of the team quickly turned younger and much more athletic, led by new franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton, #6 pick in the 2022 Draft Bennedict Mathurin, and 2021 lottery pick Chris Duarte.

With the 2022-23 NBA season starting in only 14 days, expectations for this Indiana Pacers team are the lowest in decades if you listen to the national pundits. the Vegas win total is 23.5, the only team with a lower win total is ironically the other small market team that has had sustained success in the 21st century, the San Antonio Spurs.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle joined 107.5 The Fan Afternoon host JMV on his show Wednesday for an in-depth interview. Carlisle compares this Pacers rebuild to his experience in Dallas that ended with the Mavs drafting superstar Luka Doncic in 2018, why he thinks Tyrese Haliburton is a special PG in todays NBA, and the ups and downs he believes this team will experience because of their youth, and more! Carlisle also tells JMV a story of what he and Larry Bird did last Saturday night that left JMV speechless. Don’t miss it!

