Get To Know: Rinus Veekay #21 – Ed Carpenter Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.

So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…

Who shares YOUR passion?

Who likes YOUR favorite musician?

Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?

Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.

Rinus Veekay – Ed Carpenter Racing – Car #21

All You Need To Know About Rinus Veekay.

Rinus Veekay is used to moving forward. Take, for example, last year’s GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course. In his 2nd IndyCar season with Ed Carpenter Racing, the young Dutchman started 7th, and finished 6 spots higher for his first career IndyCar victory.

His friends call him “Sinur”. Not because he’s their elder, or because they speak Spanish to one another. Rather, it’s a tribute to his rare ability to speak his native Dutch…backwards.

Kniht tuoba taht.

The guy is used to speaking backwards.

His career is moving forward since he first strapped into a kart. That was back in 2009, when, before his 10th birthday, Veekay won the Dutch Winter championship in Cadet class karting. He won multiple titles in various Dutch series before coming state side for a Mazda Road to Indy test in 2015.

Veekay’s talent caught the eye of his countryman Arie Luyendyk, who offered guidance throughout the fast track to IndyCar.

Born Rinus van Kalmthout in the village town of Hoofdorp, Netherlands, he decided his sir name was too lengthy by American standards- backwards or forward- and the name “Veekay” was born.

Easy going (outside the car!) with a permanent smile, Veekay is a fitness guru who takes long bike rides after race weekends.