2020 Final Colts Mock Draft Look: Quarterback Predictions Not Going Away

INDIANAPOLIS – Finally, we are here.

The final Mock Drafts for 2020 have been written and posted.

It’s time for the months and months of speculation to cease, with this year’s draft running Thursday-Saturday.

Here is our final Mock Draft look for 2020:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Pick No. 34: WR-Denzel Mims (Baylor), Pick No. 44: QB-Jacob Eason (Washington)

Kiper on Mims: The Colts traded out of Round 1 when they added defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the 49ers, and the loss that pick stings less because they have Washington’s second-rounder, which comes from the Washington Football Team trading back into Round 1 last year (to add pass-rusher Montez Sweat). Injuries limited top wideout T.Y. Hilton to just 45 catches, and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell never got going. Mims is a freaky athlete who will catch a few deep balls from Philip Rivers.

Kiper on Eason: Surprised? Don’t be. Philip Rivers is a stopgap for a team trying to get back into the playoffs, and Jacoby Brissett is only under contract through the 2020 season. Eason, who has a massive arm and a 6-foot-6 frame could be the perfect understood for Rivers. Eason isn’t ready to play immediately, so he needs a coaching staff that will be patient.

*TRADE: MMQB’s Kevin Hanson: Pick No. 31: QB-Jordan Love (Utah State), Give up picks No. 34 and No. 122

Hanson’s Analysis: “With no picks again until Round 5, the 49ers will actively look to trade back. The further Love slides to the end of Round 1, the more it would entice the Colts to move up for the chance to have a fifth-year option on him. Love has been described by one NFL head coach as a “poor man’s (Patrick) Mahomes)” due to his live arm, plus mobility and improvisational skills. The current environment makes it difficult for rookies to start, but the high-upside signal-caller would have an adjustment year in this scenario as he sits behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom are free agents in 2021.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: Pick No. 34: QB-Jordan Love (Utah State), Pick No. 44: WR-Denzel Mimis (Baylor)

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner: Pick No. 34: WR-Denzel Mims (Baylor), Pick No. 44: DE-K’Lavion Chassion (LSU)

USA Today’s Luke Easterling: Pick No. 34: QB-Jordan Love (Utah State), Pick No. 44: WR-Tee Higgins

MOCK DRAFT TOTALS

In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process:

-1st Mock Draft Look (January 20th)

-2nd Mock Draft Look (February 10th)

-3rd Mock Draft Look (March 4th)

-4th Mock Draft Look (March 30th)

-5th Mock Draft Look (April 13th)

Pre-Trade Totals :

QB-Jordan Love (5)

DE-A.J. Epenesa (3)

WR-Jerry Jeudy (3)

QB-Justin Herbert (2)

DL-Javon Kinlaw (2)

WR-Ceedee Lamb (1)

QB-Jacob Eason (1)

WR-Henry Ruggs III (1)

DE-Yetur Gross-Matos (1)

Post-Trade Totals :

QB-Jacob Eason (5)

QB-Jordan Love (4)

WR-Michael Pittman (3)

WR-Denzel Mims (3)

WR-Jalen Reagor (2)

WR-Tee Higgins (2)

DE-K’Lavion Chassion (1)

QB-Jalen Hurts (1)

RB-Jonathan Taylor (1)

TE-Cole Kmet (1)

WR-Chase Claypool (1)

WR-Brandon Aiyuk (1)

OT-Ezra Cleveland (1)

WR-Laviska Shenault (1)

DT-Jordan Elliott (1)

QB-Jake Fromm (1)

S-Grant Delpit (1)