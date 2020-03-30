List Of Top NFL’s Free Agents Remaining In 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time to do some serious bargain shopping.
Week Three of free agency has arrived for the NFL, and the list of higher-end guys on the open market has really dried up.
But the Colts still have some needs, and around $20 million in cap space, if they are looking to fill out their 90-man roster, before the draft arrives in a few weeks.
Who are some of the top free agents left for the Colts?
Quarterback
-Joe Flacco (Age: 35, Broncos)
-Jameis Winston (Age: 28, Buccaneers)
-Colt McCoy (Age: 33, Giants)
-Cam Newton (Age: 30, Panthers)
Running Back
-Lamar Miller (Age: 29, Texans)
-Melvin Gordon (Age 27, Broncos)
-Carols Hyde (Age: 28, Texans)
-Chris Thompson (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)
-Devonta Freeman (Age: 28, Falcons)
-Dion Lewis (Age: 29, Giants)
-Todd Gurley (Age: 25, Falcons)
Wide Receiver
-Nelson Agholor (Age: 27, Raiders)
-Robby Anderson (Age: 27, Panthers)
-Emmanuel Sanders (Age: 33, Saints)
-Demaryius Thomas (Age: 32, Jets)
-Tajae Sharpe (Age: 25, Vikings)
-Breshad Perriman (Age: 26, Jets)
-Demarcus Robinson (Age: 25, Chiefs)
-Devin Funchess (Age: 25, Packers)
-Phillip Dorsett (Age: 27, Seahawks)
-Rashard Higgins (Age: 25, Browns)
-Taylor Gabriel (Age: 29, Bears)
-Paul Richardson (Age: 27, Washington Football Team)
-Geronimo Allison (Age: 26, Lions)
Tight End
-Tyler Eifert (Age: 29, Jaguars)
-Jacob Hollister (Age: 26, Seahawks)
-Jordan Reed (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)
-Eric Ebron (Age: 26, Steelers)
-Nick Vannett (Age: 27, Seahawks)
-Delanie Walker (Age: 35, Titans)
Offensive Tackle
-Kelvin Beachum (Age: 30, Jets)
-Marcus Gilbert (Age: 32, Cardinals)
-Cordy Glenn (Age: 30, Bengals)
-Brandon Shell (Age: 28, Jets)
-Andrew Whitworth (Age: 38, Rams)
-Jason Peters (Age: 38, Eagles)
-Demar Dotson (Age: 34, Bucs)
-Daryl Williams (Age: 27, Bills)
-Joe Haeg (Age: 27, Bucs)
-Germain Ifedi (Age: 26, Bears)
Offensive Guard/Center
-Andrus Peat (Age: 26, Saints)
-B.J. Finney (Age: 28, Steelers)
-Josh Kline (Age: 30, Vikings)
-Mike Person (Age: 31, 49ers)
-Michael Schofield (Age: 29, Chargers)
-A.Q. Shipley (Age: 34, Cardinals)
-Connor McGovern (Age: 27, Broncos)
-Austin Blythe (Age: 28, Rams)
-Ron Leary (Age: 30, Broncos)
Defensive End
-Jadeveon Clowney (Age 27, Seattle)
–Derek Wolfe (Age: 30, Ravens)
-Everson Griffen (Age: 32, Vikings)
-Benson Mayowa (Age: 29, Seahawks)
-Markus Golden (Age: 29, Giants)
-Michael Bennett (Age: 34, Cowboys)
-Cameron Wake (Age: 38, Titans)
-Pernell McPhee (Age: 31, Ravens)
Defensive Tackle
-Ndamukong Suh (Age: 33, Buccaneers)
-Shelby Harris (Age: 29, Broncos)
-Damon Harrison (Age: 31, Lions)
-Andrew Billings (Age: 24, Browns)
–Dontari Poe (Age: 30, Cowboys)
–A’Shawn Robinson (Age: 25, Rams)
-Michael Pierce (Age: 27, Vikings)
-Timmy Jernigan (Age: 27, Texans)
-Mike Daniels (Age: 30, Lions)
-Michael Brockers (Age: 29, Rams)
Linebacker
-Mychal Kendricks (Age: 29, Seahawks)
-Clay Matthews (Age: 33, Rams)
-Josh Bynes (Age: 30, Bengals)
-Nigel Bradham (Age: 30, Eagles)
-Kamaalei Correa (Age: 25, Titans)
-De’Vondre Campbell (Age: 26, Cardinals)
-Devon Kennard (Age: 28, Cardinals)
-Tahir Whitehead (Age: 29, Panthers)
-Wesley Woodyard (Age: 33, Titans)
Cornerback
-Logan Ryan (Age: 29, Titans)
-Desmond Trufant (Age: 29, Lions)
-Prince Amukamara (Age: 31, Bears)
-Ronald Darby (Age: 26, Washington Football Team)
-Chris Harris (Age: 30, signing with Chargers)
-Jimmy Smith (Age: 30, Ravens)
-Bashaud Breeland (Age: 28, Chiefs)
-Daryl Worley (Age: 25, Raiders)
-Trumaine Johnson (Age: 30, Jets)
-Xavier Rhodes (Age: 29, Colts)
-Pierre Desir (Age: 29, Jets)
-Nickell Robey Coleman (Age: 28, Eagles)
-Brandon Carr (Age: 33, Ravens)
-Tramon Williams (Age: 37, Packers)
-Tramaine Brock (Age: 31, Titans)
-Aqib Talib (Age: 34, Dolphins)
-Dre Kirkpatrick (Age: 30, Bengals)
Safety
-Tavon Wilson (Age 30, Lions)
-HaHa Clinton-Dix (Age: 27, Cowboys)
-Damarious Randall (Age: 27, Raiders)
-Vonn Bell (Age: 25, Bengals)
-Karl Joseph (Age: 26, Browns)
-Reshad Jones (Age: 32, Dolphins)
-Tony Jefferson (Age: 28, Ravens)
-Eric Reid (Age: 28, Panthers)
-Adrian Phillips (Age: 27, Chargers)
