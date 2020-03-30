List Of Top NFL’s Free Agents Remaining In 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time to do some serious bargain shopping.

Week Three of free agency has arrived for the NFL, and the list of higher-end guys on the open market has really dried up.

But the Colts still have some needs, and around $20 million in cap space, if they are looking to fill out their 90-man roster, before the draft arrives in a few weeks.

Who are some of the top free agents left for the Colts?

Quarterback

-Joe Flacco (Age: 35, Broncos)

-Jameis Winston (Age: 28, Buccaneers)

-Colt McCoy (Age: 33, Giants)

-Cam Newton (Age: 30, Panthers)

Running Back

-Lamar Miller (Age: 29, Texans)

-Melvin Gordon (Age 27, Broncos)

-Carols Hyde (Age: 28, Texans)

-Chris Thompson (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)

-Devonta Freeman (Age: 28, Falcons)

-Dion Lewis (Age: 29, Giants)

-Todd Gurley (Age: 25, Falcons)

Wide Receiver

-Nelson Agholor (Age: 27, Raiders)

-Robby Anderson (Age: 27, Panthers)

-Emmanuel Sanders (Age: 33, Saints)

-Demaryius Thomas (Age: 32, Jets)

-Tajae Sharpe (Age: 25, Vikings)

-Breshad Perriman (Age: 26, Jets)

-Demarcus Robinson (Age: 25, Chiefs)

-Devin Funchess (Age: 25, Packers)

-Phillip Dorsett (Age: 27, Seahawks)

-Rashard Higgins (Age: 25, Browns)

-Taylor Gabriel (Age: 29, Bears)

-Paul Richardson (Age: 27, Washington Football Team)

-Geronimo Allison (Age: 26, Lions)

Tight End

-Tyler Eifert (Age: 29, Jaguars)

-Jacob Hollister (Age: 26, Seahawks)

-Jordan Reed (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)

-Eric Ebron (Age: 26, Steelers)

-Nick Vannett (Age: 27, Seahawks)

-Delanie Walker (Age: 35, Titans)

Offensive Tackle

-Kelvin Beachum (Age: 30, Jets)

-Marcus Gilbert (Age: 32, Cardinals)

-Cordy Glenn (Age: 30, Bengals)

-Brandon Shell (Age: 28, Jets)

-Andrew Whitworth (Age: 38, Rams)

-Jason Peters (Age: 38, Eagles)

-Demar Dotson (Age: 34, Bucs)

-Daryl Williams (Age: 27, Bills)

-Joe Haeg (Age: 27, Bucs)

-Germain Ifedi (Age: 26, Bears)

Offensive Guard/Center

-Andrus Peat (Age: 26, Saints)

-B.J. Finney (Age: 28, Steelers)

-Josh Kline (Age: 30, Vikings)

-Mike Person (Age: 31, 49ers)

-Michael Schofield (Age: 29, Chargers)

-A.Q. Shipley (Age: 34, Cardinals)

-Connor McGovern (Age: 27, Broncos)

-Austin Blythe (Age: 28, Rams)

-Ron Leary (Age: 30, Broncos)

Defensive End

-Jadeveon Clowney (Age 27, Seattle)

–Derek Wolfe (Age: 30, Ravens)

-Everson Griffen (Age: 32, Vikings)

-Benson Mayowa (Age: 29, Seahawks)

-Markus Golden (Age: 29, Giants)

-Michael Bennett (Age: 34, Cowboys)

-Cameron Wake (Age: 38, Titans)

-Pernell McPhee (Age: 31, Ravens)

Defensive Tackle

-Ndamukong Suh (Age: 33, Buccaneers)

-Shelby Harris (Age: 29, Broncos)

-Damon Harrison (Age: 31, Lions)

-Andrew Billings (Age: 24, Browns)

–Dontari Poe (Age: 30, Cowboys)

–A’Shawn Robinson (Age: 25, Rams)

-Michael Pierce (Age: 27, Vikings)

-Timmy Jernigan (Age: 27, Texans)

-Mike Daniels (Age: 30, Lions)

-Michael Brockers (Age: 29, Rams)

Linebacker

-Mychal Kendricks (Age: 29, Seahawks)

-Clay Matthews (Age: 33, Rams)

-Josh Bynes (Age: 30, Bengals)

-Nigel Bradham (Age: 30, Eagles)

-Kamaalei Correa (Age: 25, Titans)

-De’Vondre Campbell (Age: 26, Cardinals)

-Devon Kennard (Age: 28, Cardinals)

-Tahir Whitehead (Age: 29, Panthers)

-Wesley Woodyard (Age: 33, Titans)

Cornerback

-Logan Ryan (Age: 29, Titans)

-Desmond Trufant (Age: 29, Lions)

-Prince Amukamara (Age: 31, Bears)

-Ronald Darby (Age: 26, Washington Football Team)

-Chris Harris (Age: 30, signing with Chargers)

-Jimmy Smith (Age: 30, Ravens)

-Bashaud Breeland (Age: 28, Chiefs)

-Daryl Worley (Age: 25, Raiders)

-Trumaine Johnson (Age: 30, Jets)

-Xavier Rhodes (Age: 29, Colts)

-Pierre Desir (Age: 29, Jets)

-Nickell Robey Coleman (Age: 28, Eagles)

-Brandon Carr (Age: 33, Ravens)

-Tramon Williams (Age: 37, Packers)

-Tramaine Brock (Age: 31, Titans)

-Aqib Talib (Age: 34, Dolphins)

-Dre Kirkpatrick (Age: 30, Bengals)

Safety

-Tavon Wilson (Age 30, Lions)

-HaHa Clinton-Dix (Age: 27, Cowboys)

-Damarious Randall (Age: 27, Raiders)

-Vonn Bell (Age: 25, Bengals)

-Karl Joseph (Age: 26, Browns)

-Reshad Jones (Age: 32, Dolphins)

-Tony Jefferson (Age: 28, Ravens)

-Eric Reid (Age: 28, Panthers)

-Adrian Phillips (Age: 27, Chargers)