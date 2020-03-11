Colts Officially Have 8 Picks For 2020 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will officially have 8 draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, the NFL sent out an official draft order, with the Colts being awarded zero compensatory picks for 2020, which was no surprise.

Here’s a look at the official draft order from the Colts:

Round 1, Pick 13

Round 2, Pick 34 (from Washington Football Team)

Round 2, Pick 44

Round 3, Pick 75

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 6, Pick 193

Round 6, Pick 197 (from Dolphins)

The 34th overall selection comes courtesy of last year’s draft, when the Colts traded back from No. 26 overall, and out of the first round, while getting a future 2020 second-round pick from Washington.

The Colts acquired the 197th overall selection via the trade of OL-Evan Boehm, which happened at the end of the 2019 preseason. Along with sending Boehm to the Dolphins, the Colts also sent their 7th round pick (No. 227 overall) in exchange for No. 197 overall.

Despite trading cornerback CB-Nate Hairston last August to the New York Jets, the Colts did not receive any draft compensation from that deal. Hairston was active for just 11 games last season and did not meet the ‘active games’ mark that the two sides had agreed upon when originally making the trade.

With having the 13th overall pick, that is the third highest selection the Colts have had since 2001.

The Colts have 3 picks in the first 44 selections, allowing Chris Ballard some great flexibility if a trade route is what he decides to go down come April.

Miami and Jacksonville are the only teams with more picks in the first 44 spots than the Colts.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, running from April 23-25.

Here are the last 5 selections at No. 13 overall:

2019 (Dolphins): DT-Christian Wilkins (Clemson)

2018 Washington Football Team): DT-Da’Ron Payne (Alabama)

2017 (Cardinals): LB-Hasson Reddick (Temple)

2016 (Dolphins): OT-Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss)

2015 (Saints): OL-Andrus Peat (Stanford)