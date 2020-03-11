List Of NFL’s Top Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – Let the madness begin.

In less than one week, the 48-hour legal tampering period will begin the chaos that is free agency deals getting reported across the NFL.

The Colts could (should?) be a player, as we’ve seen them go make moves for Denico Autry and Devin Funchess early in the past two free agencies.

Who are some of the top names that the Colts could pursue with their abundance of cap space?

Quarterback

-Tom Brady (Age: 43, Patriots)

-Teddy Bridgewater (Age: 27, Saints)

-Drew Brees (Age: 41, Saints)

-Dak Prescott (Age: 27, Cowboys)

-Philip Rivers (Age: 38, Chargers)

Running Back

-Lamar Miller (Age: 29, Texans)

-Melvin Gordon (Age 27, Chargers)

-Derrick Henry (Age: 26, Titans)

-Carols Hyde (Age: 28, Texans)

-Chris Thompson (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)

Wide Receiver

-Nelson Agholor (Age: 27, Eagles)

-Robby Anderson (Age: 27, Jets)

-Randall Cobb (Age: 30, Cowboys)

-Amari Cooper (Age: 25, Cowboys)

-Emmanuel Sanders (Age: 33, 49ers)

Tight End

-Tyler Eifert (Age: 29, Bengals)

-Hunter Henry (Age: 25, Chargers)

-Jacob Hollister (Age: 26, Seahawks)

-Austin Hooper (Age: 25, Falcons)

-Blake Jarwin (Age: 25, Cowboys)

Offensive Tackle

-Kelvin Beachum (Age: 30, Jets)

-Bryan Bulaga (Age: 31, Packers)

-Jack Conklin (Age: 26, Titans)

-Marcus Gilbert (Age: 32, Cardinals)

-Jason Peters (Age: 38, Eagles)

Offensive Guard/Center

-Brandon Scherff (Age: 28, Washington Football Team)

-Andrus Peat (Age: 26, Saints)

-B.J. Finney (Age: 28, Steelers)

-Michael Schofield (Age: 29, Chargers)

-A.Q. Shipley (Age: 34, Cardinals)

Defensive End

-Jadeveon Clowney (Age 27, Seattle)

-Derek Wolfe (Age: 30, Broncos)

-Shaq Barrett (Age: 27, Buccaneers)

-Arik Armstead (Age: 26, 49ers)

-Dante Fowler: (Age: 25, Rams)

Defensive Tackle

-Michael Brockers (Age: 29, Rams)

-Ndamukong Suh (Age: 33, Buccaneers)

-Leonard Williams (Age: 26, Giants)

-Danny Shelton (Age: 27, Patriots)

-Jordan Phillips (Age: 27, Bills)

Linebacker

-Blake Martinez (Age: 26, Packers)

-Kyle Van Noy (Age: 29, Patriots)

-Mychal Kendricks (Age: 29, Seahawks)

-Markus Golden (Age: 29, Giants)

-Cory Littleton (Age: 26, Rams)

Cornerback

-James Bradberry (Age: 27, Panthers)

-Logan Ryan (Age: 29, Titans)

-Kendall Fuller (Age: 25, Chiefs)

-Byron Jones (Age: 27, Cowboys)

-Chris Harris (Age: 31, Broncos)

Safety

-Devin McCourty (Age 33, Patriots)

-Tavon Wilson (Age 27, Lions)

-Jimmie Ward (Age: 29, 49ers)

-HaHa Clinton-Dix (Age: 27, Bears)

-Anthony Harris (Age: 28, Vikings)