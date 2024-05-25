Listen Live
Sports

How do Carb Day performances translate to Race Day?

Published on May 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Friday night, “Trackside” with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee aired one final time before the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday.

Or so we hope.

The forecast continues to look better the closer to Sunday we go, as Cavin and Lee talk about how the weather could impact the race.

Related Stories

But first they start Friday’s edition of “Trackside” debating how much stock we should put into Carb Day performances, both good and bad.

The three Team Penske drivers that are pacing Sunday’s race all struggled to turn fast times during Friday’s final practice session.

Scott McLaughlin, who earned the pole position with the fastest car during last weekend’s qualifying run, had the twentieth fastest lap on the day, while Will Power’s fastest lap ranked one spot below his teammate. In fact, reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden turned the second slowest lap.

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves and Pato O’Ward paced the rest of the field with the three fastest laps of the day.

This begs the question, how important are these Carb Day performances in regard to Race Day success?

Cavin and Lee discuss this in a full recap of Carb Day, plus, they give an in-depth preview of Sunday’s race.

Listen below!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: AUG 16 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Kevin Bowen

OTA Notebook Recap: Anthony Richardson Back Throwing In Team Drills

NFL Combine
Kevin Bowen

New Rule Change Leads To Colts Drafting Anthony Gould

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Kevin Bowen

What Has Anthony Richardson Been Working On This Offseason?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close