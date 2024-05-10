Listen Live
Sports

Beyond the Bricks: Classic Songs of the 500

Published on May 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 - Celebrities Attend Race

Source: Joey Foley / Getty

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike look at songs that have become part of the lore of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They talk about how the 500 Song came to be, and how it became part of the racing tradition. We get to hear Paul Page, Bob Jenkins, and Mike King sing the 500 song. 

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the history of Back Home Again in Indiana, and all the singers over the years. They highlight some classic performances of Back Home Again in Indiana, including James Melton and Dinah Shore, and some less than successful attempts, like Peter DePaolo in 1971. 

Related Stories

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the Delta Force Theme, and how the music came to be used in the 500. Paul Page talks about how each year’s Delta Force montage was made, and how he wrote a copy for it.  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Washington State at UCLA 9 items
Sports

Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, 1995 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 7 items
Sports

The Playoff History Of The Pacers and the Knicks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Kansas at Texas
Sports

Colts Could Not Pass Up Talent Of Adonai Mitchell

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close