Beyond the Bricks: Classic Songs of the 500

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike look at songs that have become part of the lore of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They talk about how the 500 Song came to be, and how it became part of the racing tradition. We get to hear Paul Page, Bob Jenkins, and Mike King sing the 500 song.
In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the history of Back Home Again in Indiana, and all the singers over the years. They highlight some classic performances of Back Home Again in Indiana, including James Melton and Dinah Shore, and some less than successful attempts, like Peter DePaolo in 1971.
In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the Delta Force Theme, and how the music came to be used in the 500. Paul Page talks about how each year’s Delta Force montage was made, and how he wrote a copy for it.
